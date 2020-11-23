Robin Parbrook: “So much of what I see in our industry in the name of ESG is just greenwashing”

The art of bottom-up stock selection is crucial in Asian markets, with benchmarks shifting all the time. In this interview, Robin Parbrook, co-manager of Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company (ATR), explains his philosophy for investing in Asia.

Mr Parbrook tells James Norrington why intangible assets – such as intellectual property, patents and websites – remain his focus. He also discusses the shift in focus to China in Asia benchmarks and why India is vulnerable to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

