Robin Parbrook: “So much of what I see in our industry in the name of ESG is just greenwashing”

By IC Podcasts

The art of bottom-up stock selection is crucial in Asian markets, with benchmarks shifting all the time. In this interview, Robin Parbrook, co-manager of Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company (ATR), explains his philosophy for investing in Asia.

Mr Parbrook tells James Norrington why intangible assets – such as intellectual property, patents and websites – remain his focus. He also discusses the shift in focus to China in Asia benchmarks and why India is vulnerable to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. 

 

To find out more about the topics discussed by James and Robin, become a subscriber read the content below:

Industry calls for more detail from government green plan

Only electric vehicles and hybrids cars are to be sold post 2030, with hybrids banned from 2035. Government funding is to be made available for electric vehicle and renewables manufacturing but far more investment is needed from private sector.

China bulls set to charge

Mooted repatriation of ADR listings alter the dynamic of China and Asia benchmarks. Long term rise of the renminbi a threat to dollar's status as global reserve currency.

