Bargain shares buying opportunities

The idea behind my Ben Graham inspired annual Bargain Shares Portfolios is simple: to invest in under-researched special situations where the true worth of a company’s assets is not reflected in its share price, usually for a temporary reason, but where there is a reasonable chance that it will be in due course.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe