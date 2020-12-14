MenuSearch

Join us now

Small Companies 

Bargain shares buying opportunities

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson
Bargain shares buying opportunities

The idea behind my Ben Graham inspired annual Bargain Shares Portfolios is simple: to invest in under-researched special situations where the true worth of a company’s assets is not reflected in its share price, usually for a temporary reason, but where there is a reasonable chance that it will be in due course.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Most read today

  1. Companies 

    News Review 14 Dec: AstraZeneca's $39bn Alexion deal

  2. Alpha small company research 

    Exploit this biotech investor's huge margin of safety

    Alpha

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Brexit talks go to extra-time, AstraZeneca drops on takeover

  4. Expert Portfolios 

    The great British bargain hunt

  5. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Baillie Gifford’s Roddy Snell: 'We have too many buy ideas'

More from Ideas

Investment Ideas 

Big Director Buys and Sells

Find out which directors are buying shares in their own companies this week

Big Director Buys and Sells

Investment Ideas 

Pass it on

Pass it on

Expert Portfolios 

The great British bargain hunt

The great British bargain hunt

Investment Ideas 

S4 Capital ready to lap up digital growth

S4 Capital ready to lap up digital growth
BUY

Investment Ideas 

Ideas Farm: Trump the environmentalist

Ideas Farm: Trump the environmentalist

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now