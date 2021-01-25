Profit from the small-cap bull market

The current economic environment is ripe for investors to benefit from a dual investment strategy. Namely, focus on reasonably valued technology, healthcare, e-commerce and biotech companies that are set to continue delivering strong growth in the years ahead while at the same time taking advantage of undervalued, more traditional older economy companies that will be major beneficiaries of the global economic recovery.

