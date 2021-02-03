/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Investment Ideas 

Restaurant Group: Prepare for Covid-cues

Restaurant Group: Prepare for Covid-cues

By Michael Taylor

  • Restaurant Group volatility set to keep giving
  • Should-term traders should be prepared for signs of recovery in the hospitality industry

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Investment Ideas

  1. Companies smashing broker forecasts

  2. London's most shorted shares

  3. ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

Most read today

  1. Small Companies 

    Five small-caps with earnings upgrade tailwinds

  2. COMPANIES 

    Long Covid: Why GSK may have played a better vaccine game than AstraZeneca

  3. Managing Your Money 

    Is there a bubble and what should I do about it?

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Aim's magnificent seven quality shares

    Alpha

  5. Managing Your Money 

    The real costs of commission-free trading

More on Investment Ideas

Investment Ideas 

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Find out which companies have seen the biggest upgrades to their earnings forecasts this month.

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Investment Ideas 

London's most shorted shares

London's most shorted shares

Investment Ideas 

ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

Investment Ideas 

Ideas Farm: What to do when your fund doubles?

Ideas Farm: What to do when your fund doubles?

Investment Ideas 

Just Group, unjust rating

Just Group, unjust rating
BUY

More from Ideas

Investment Ideas 

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Find out which companies have seen the biggest upgrades to their earnings forecasts this month.

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Stock Screens 

Eight shares to beat inflation

Eight shares to beat inflation

Investment Ideas 

London's most shorted shares

London's most shorted shares

Investment Ideas 

ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

Small Companies 

Five small-caps with earnings upgrade tailwinds

Five small-caps on Simon Thompson’s watchlist have posted earnings beats. It’s no coincidence either.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now