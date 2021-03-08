Nine Cornerstone Growth shares

Sometimes, even when screens don’t work quite as intended they can produce very good results. This week’s screen is a case in point.
The screen in question is the classic Cornerstone Growth screen devised by quant legend and What Works on Wall Street author Jim O’Shaughnessy.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
Explore subscription options
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
- Help managing your portfolio