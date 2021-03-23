Two cheap small caps

- Strong bounce-back by cheap small-caps from the corona crash
- Lockdown trading has caused the screen to lose its way
- The stock that meets all its criteria looks of interest and exploits an often overlooked 'economic moat'
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
Explore subscription options
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
- Help managing your portfolio