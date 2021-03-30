The legal options for trapped Woodford investors

Several legal claims have emerged seeking to recoup money for Woodford Equity Income investors

We examine the key differences between the options

A silver lining may finally have emerged for the roughly 300,000 investors trapped in the former Woodford Equity Income fund, with several legal claims gearing up to seek compensation on behalf of investors.

While some investors have already complained to the Financial Ombudsman Service about firms involved in the scandal, legal action offers an alternative way to seek compensation. But investors cannot back more than one horse, and serious consideration should be given to the differences between potential claims.