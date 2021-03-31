Workspace's rerating potential underappreciated

Occupancy rates and average rents have declined during lockdown

The group has the financial strength to withstand substantial declines in income and asset valuations

More widespread adoption of hybrid working could provide a post-pandemic opportunity

Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Shares at discount to forecast NAV Robust balance sheet Potential growth in flexible working Modern, well located portfolio Bear points Occupancy rate decline Rent pricing weakens

Office landlords are arguably facing more uncertainty than those in any other corner of the real estate market. While the government’s roadmap set firm dates for the potential reopening of shops and hospitality venues, no firm guidance has been given for employees to come back to offices in great numbers. More unclear is just how many employers will even require their staff to make the return, and how many will embrace home or hybrid working.