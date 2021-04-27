/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
managing your money

Eight things executors need to know

Rosie Carr offers pointers for working your way through inheritance tax returns and probate
Eight things executors need to know
April 27, 2021
  • It can take more than 100 hours to sort out an estate
  • Executors can be held personally liable for mistakes

For thousands of executors-to-be the task of sorting out a loved one’s estate is about to become a whole lot easier, thanks to the government’s promise to sweep away reams of paperwork for most estates. Each year around 25,000 estates in the UK have to pay inheritance tax (IHT), but a further 250,000 currently have to jump through onerous and time-consuming hoops to establish that they don’t.

Not everyone’s off the hook, though, and for many the job of gathering every last detail of a friend's or relative’s financial affairs, completing as many as 25 different forms and grappling with tax legislation, will remain unchanged.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data