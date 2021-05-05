The investment platforms with the best apps

App quality is of increasing importance

Investors should use them with care

Increasing numbers of private investors are expediting technological disruption in the platform industry. This isn't just because of lockdowns and market volatility luring people to trade, but a growing need for people to take control of their finances following pensions freedoms and the decline in final salary schemes.

This trend hasn’t gone unnoticed by fund managers. In an interesting note published last week, Iain McCombie, co-manager of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund (BGUK), reported that he has been selling investment management firms and adding to platforms as a way to play the growth in retirement savings.