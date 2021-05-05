Watchlists and breakout prices: the tricks to keeping a trader sane

Price alerts and online watchlists can remove the emotion of holding a large portfolio of tiny positions

Set price limits to monitor your watchlists

One reader question I received this week was on position sizing. The reader had more than 40 positions and wondered if it was too many. It is impossible for me to answer this because the answer is entirely dependent on your trading account goals and risk profile. The reader mentioned that they had many smaller positions in their account purely to keep an eye on them. This makes sense on one hand because it’s natural that people want to keep a close eye on stocks in their watchlist, and once you own a stock you are emotionally invested.

However, this can lead to a long tail of tiny positions that are eating into the cash position and maybe even providing a performance drag on the portfolio. If we say that 5 per cent on the account is held in these ‘watchlist’ stocks, then it’s not unreasonable to expect 20 per cent volatility. Especially if those watchlist stocks are speculative in nature. This scenario would mean that one percentage point can be gained or lost on these watchlist stocks. In a world where every basis point matters, the potential loss of compounding can mean a huge opportunity cost for readers who use their trading accounts and portfolios to “keep a closer eye” on potential positions.