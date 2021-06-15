/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
stock screens

10 hot blue-chips

The value rotation has faltered over the past three months, which has resulted in an interesting mix of hot blue-chip picks for the coming quarter
10 hot blue-chips
June 15, 2021
  • A disappointing 3 months for Blue Chip Momentum
  • Is the value rotation still on?
  • Long-term performance underlines the power of momentum
  • 10 new Longs and Shorts for the coming three months

While there has been no lack of headlines about the value revival, in the past three months it seems to have lost a bit of steam. Indeed, despite all the bluster, the MSCI UK Value index has produced a 5.1 per cent total return over the past quarter compared with 6.7 per cent from the MSCI UK index and 9.7 per cent from UK Growth. 

 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data