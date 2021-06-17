Crypto, digital cash and the future of payments

- Crypto innovation and stablecoins have made central banks accelerate plans for their own digital currencies (CBDCs)
- Banks and payments companies will have to adapt but economies of scale remain crucial
Thirteen years have passed since the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakomoto published his (or her) famous whitepaper: Bitcoin: a peer to peer electronic cash system, a nine-page document detailing a new technology designed to enable digital payments without going via a financial institution. Fast forward to 2021 and the market capitalisation of Bitcoin briefly topped $1trn, making it the fastest asset to reach this milestone. Alphabet (US:GOOGL) took 21 years and Amazon (US:AMZN), 24 years.
While bitcoin has attracted an army of loyal supporters and speculators, very few people now are buying it for what it was designed to facilitate: payments. Verifying transactions is slow, expensive and energy intensive which makes it inefficient – and that’s before you consider how volatile the asset has been, and the security concerns.