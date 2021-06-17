Crypto, digital cash and the future of payments

Crypto innovation and stablecoins have made central banks accelerate plans for their own digital currencies (CBDCs)

Banks and payments companies will have to adapt but economies of scale remain crucial

Thirteen years have passed since the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakomoto published his (or her) famous whitepaper: Bitcoin: a peer to peer electronic cash system, a nine-page document detailing a new technology designed to enable digital payments without going via a financial institution. Fast forward to 2021 and the market capitalisation of Bitcoin briefly topped $1trn, making it the fastest asset to reach this milestone. Alphabet (US:GOOGL) took 21 years and Amazon (US:AMZN), 24 years.

While bitcoin has attracted an army of loyal supporters and speculators, very few people now are buying it for what it was designed to facilitate: payments. Verifying transactions is slow, expensive and energy intensive which makes it inefficient – and that’s before you consider how volatile the asset has been, and the security concerns.