Deciphering crypto

Bitcoin is now an institutional asset

Decentralised Finance 'DeFi' could revolutionise the internet

Blockchain is a threat to Amazon and Microsoft

Like ground-breaking music, bitcoin has lost its mystique by going mainstream, but the early crypto pioneers have inspired a movement. The blockchain technology cryptocurrencies are based on promises to smash and remould the internet and the financial system.

The genie of coin speculation is out of the bottle and many retail investors will get burned. But behind a craze that at times resembles 17th century Dutch tulip bulb mania, the cool kids are working on breaking everything, democratising money and information in ways that will change how we bank, work, invest and play.