Megatrends Special - Part 2: The great energy and social reset

Last week we looked at three technology-driven trends that are reshaping our world and how investors should start to think about them. But for all the talk of the power of technology and a digitally-enabled future, businesses and financial markets are, at their core, human institutions.

This is arguably of greater importance to investors than cutting-edge intellectual property (IP). Technology, after all, only changes our world because we collectively allow it to. Even if Moore’s Law is superseded by new paradigm shifts in computer power, artificial intelligence and robotics, it’s always worth remembering that rates of social change and progress are rarely linear.

Change is, however, a constant. At the end of 2011, ExxonMobil (US:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) occupied the first and fourth spots on the list of the largest companies in the world by market capitalisation. Fast forward a decade, and neither makes the top 30. Both oil giants have also just been handed separate though equally punishing legal orders to in effect accelerate their transition away from their core product and expertise.