The burning question for Thungela

Market dynamics are working in favour of thermal coal miner Thungela but regulatory dynamics are doing the opposite.
June 24, 2021
  • Tight supply, rising demand, and temporary selling pressure makes a great mix for investors
  • But regulatory risks loom large and one short seller thinks this could leave the shares valueless
IC TIP: Sell at 156p
Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Rising demand and tight supply
  • Financial backing by Anglo
Bear points
  • Coal is environmental energy number one
  • High mine rehabilitation costs
  • Tightening regulation
  • Short attack by Boatman Capital

Coal is a paradox for investors. Despite it being hugely damaging to the planet, the burning of thermal coal will continue in massive volumes for decades. 

  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
