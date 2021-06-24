The burning question for Thungela

- Tight supply, rising demand, and temporary selling pressure makes a great mix for investors
- But regulatory risks loom large and one short seller thinks this could leave the shares valueless
IC TIP: Sell at 156p
Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Rising demand and tight supply
- Financial backing by Anglo
Bear points
- Coal is environmental energy number one
- High mine rehabilitation costs
- Tightening regulation
- Short attack by Boatman Capital
Coal is a paradox for investors. Despite it being hugely damaging to the planet, the burning of thermal coal will continue in massive volumes for decades.