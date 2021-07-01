Why Etsy can hold onto its lockdown gains

- Long-term growth potential
- Robust network effect and smart investments for further growth
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Network effect and tech investment supports continued growth
- Depop acquisition opens up opportunity in high-growth second-hand market and adds younger users
Bear points
- Rate of growth will be slower this year
- For new shoppers, the Etsy habit might not stick
Cast your mind back to March 2020, and recall the hysteria that gripped shoppers worldwide. Toilet paper disappeared from supermarket shelves. Hand sanitiser was near-impossible to find. Facemasks were even rarer, as people rushed to kit up against the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in the west.