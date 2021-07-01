Why Etsy can hold onto its lockdown gains

Long-term growth potential

Robust network effect and smart investments for further growth

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Network effect and tech investment supports continued growth

Depop acquisition opens up opportunity in high-growth second-hand market and adds younger users Bear points Rate of growth will be slower this year

For new shoppers, the Etsy habit might not stick

Cast your mind back to March 2020, and recall the hysteria that gripped shoppers worldwide. Toilet paper disappeared from supermarket shelves. Hand sanitiser was near-impossible to find. Facemasks were even rarer, as people rushed to kit up against the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in the west.