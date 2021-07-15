On a recovery mission

First-half profits ahead of board expectations.

Full-year guidance maintained, implying six-fold rise in annual pre-tax profit.

Multiple client wins.

UK advertising and marketing specialist The Mission Group (TMG:78p) has reported a marked sequential quarter-on-quarter recovery in both revenue and profitability this year, a continuation of the second-half recovery seen in 2020. In the latest six-month trading period, the directors expect to report operating profit of £2m on 8 per cent higher revenue of £31.6m, reversing a £1.8m loss in the same period last year.

Key drivers are strong performances from the group’s technology division in both UK and North America, brand agency Bray Leino, and specialist property marketing Agency ThinkBDW which secured a multi-year £20m digital transformation programme with housebuilder Redrow. New client wins across various sectors include Porsche GB, Novo Nordisk in healthcare, and Bottlegreen and Burts Chips in food and drink.