Tapping into robust earnings momentum

A building services contractor that fits out data centres and smart buildings is converting its tender pipeline, boasts a record order book and is set to deliver eye-catching earnings growth.
July 20, 2021
  • First half pre-tax profit up 11 per cent to £1.9m on revenue of £138m. 
  • £110m worth of data centre projects underpins second half revenue estimates of £200m.
  • Order book up 25 per cent year-on-year to record £503m, and tender conversion rate above historic levels.

Building services contractor TClarke (CTO:133p) is primed to not only deliver a bumper second-half trading performance, but the group is converting its pipeline at such a rate that the earnings risk looks heavily skewed to the upside for next year, and beyond.

Buoyed by a record order book of £503m, of which £200m is for delivery in the second half with a further £250m slated for 2022, and a bid pipeline exceeding £1bn, chief executive Mark Lawrence sees potential for TClarke to exit this year at a revenue run-rate of £450m. Moreover, he also revealed during our results call that one of the group’s three large data centre projects (aggregate value of £110m) could bring in an extra £30-40m of revenue by the time it completes in the first half of next year. Finance director Trevor Mitchell adds that TClarke’s “long pipeline of data centre projects is worth billions and the company is actively bidding for £300m of contracts for delivery in 2022/23.”

