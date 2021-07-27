Bargain shares: Sylvania Platinum's repeat buying opportunity

Annual net profit increases 135 per cent.

Cash balances exceeds US$100m, or 26 per cent of market capitalisation.

Recent pull-back in rhodium price reduces basket price in fourth quarter, but it is up 93 per cent year-on-year in US dollars.

Investors have massively overreacted to the latest quarterly results from Sylvania Platinum (SLP:100p), a cash-rich, fast-growing, low-cost South African producer and developer of platinum, palladium and rhodium, marking the share price down 14 per cent.

When I last suggested buying the shares, at 125p (‘Profit from the commodity boom’, 4 May 2021), house broker Liberum Capital was pencilling in full-year revenue of US$209m, cash profit of US$149m, net profit of US$102m for the 12 months to 30 June 2021. Although Sylvania has yet to issue its annual results, collating data from the interim results, third quarter results and today’s fourth quarter figures reveals that the company has generated total net revenue of US$207.8m, cash profit of US$145.5m and net profit of US$96.5m (35.5¢ a share) for the 2020/21 financial year. Annual net profits are still 135 per cent higher year-on-year, and a high percentage of profit has been converted to cash with net funds 80 per cent higher, too.