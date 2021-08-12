Karl Sternberg: “We are in completely uncharted territory”

The Christ Church investment committee chairman argues that the outlook for inflation remains important

He warns that there is little value in bonds and more sense in diversifying elsewhere

Despite the Bank of England's monetary policy committee increasing its inflation expectations in recent weeks, it has stuck to the narrative that above-target inflation will be transitory, and so far bond markets appear to agree. But recent Investors’ Chronicle podcast guest Karl Sternberg – chairman of the investment committee of Christ Church, one of the largest Oxbridge endowments – says you should be sceptical of anyone who claims a definitive answer to the inflation debate because we are in completely uncharted territory.

For the past 35 years, the so-called 'great moderation' has, on balance, been a period of decreased macroeconomic volatility, low inflation and positive economic growth. This has led to significant confidence in the ability of central banks to ensure monetary stability. However, Sternberg notes that this is not necessarily cause and effect. “[Central banks] have taken the credit for huge tectonic forces that have been obvious since the 1980s – deregulation, the rise of China, globalisation more generally, technological innovation, de-unionisation and the mass movement of people,” he says. “All these things have been disinflationary, and have nothing to do with central banks.”