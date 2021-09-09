IC Top 50 Funds 2021: Global Growth

A global equity fund should be at the heart of pretty much every investor’s portfolio, whether the core of a larger portfolio that also includes specialist funds, or the entire equity allocation of small and start-up portfolios. We have a selection of funds that should cover the different risk appetites and needs of a variety of investors. However, the idea here is not to hold many of these alongside each other but choose the one that best suits your requirements and hold other types of funds, maybe in smaller allocations, that offer exposure to different investments from these.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT)