A fintech primed for digital growth

First half underlying pre-tax profit increases 12 per cent to £6m on 10 per cent higher revenue of £31.7m.

Free cash flow of £6.8m equates to 81 per cent of cash profit of £8.3m.

Net debt slashed from £25.8m to £15.5m year-on-year, falling to below £3m since 30 June 2021.

Fintel FNTL:235p), a provider of compliance, business and technology services to financial intermediaries, has delivered robust first half results, sold two non-core business, and announced two important distribution agreements.

The impressive profit and cash flow growth aside, the key take for me is the ongoing progress being made to digitise revenues as the group adopts a new operating model. Fintel’s distribution business, which delivers market insight and analysis, product design and targeted distribution to financial institutions, has launched a new ‘Distribution as a Service’ subscription service. Schroders, Just Group, Guardian, BMO and 91 Asset Management have all committed to multi-year agreements that will enable them to develop tailored propositions for their own clients by using Fintel’s segmental and behavioural insights, while at the same time improving the effectiveness of their distribution through use of targeted data sets. It also increases Fintel’s recurring revenue stream, thus improving the quality of its earnings and the price investors are willing to pay for a slice of the action.