Simmering up for new record highs

First half pre-tax profit rises 30 per cent to £13.2m on 57 per cent higher revenue including contribution from LAICA acquisition.

Organic sales growth of 28.5 per cent excluding LAICA.

LAICA sales up 20 per cent year-on-year.

Dividend hiked 6 per cent to 2.75p a share.

Isle of Man-based Strix (KETL:359p), a global leader in the manufacture and design of kettle safety controls and components for water heating and filtration products, is maintaining the strong sales momentum that started in the second half of 2020. The group is also reaping material benefits from last autumn’s earnings accretive complementary acquisition of Vicenza-based LAICA. The Italian company focuses on water purification (water jug filters, water dispensers, bottle and coffee machine filters) and the sale of small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

LAICA delivered £3m gross profit and £1.4m cash profit on 20 per cent higher sales of £10.1m in the first half of 2021, a healthy return in relation to the initial consideration of €19.6m Strix paid and maximum earn-out of €12m (subject to financial targets being met for 2021 and 2022). Chief executive Mark Bartlett points highlights cross-selling and up-selling opportunities for LAICA across the group’s enlarged client base by “taking a much broader range across wider geographies”, thus further underpinning organic sales growth. The bumper contribution from LAICA helped Strix’s water category almost double revenue to £10m, and its appliance category deliver a 10-fold turnover rise to £5.3m.