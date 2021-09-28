Bargain shares: Primed to clean up

Small underlying annual operating loss of £0.3m on 2 per cent lower revenue of £16.3m.

Gross margin up 1.7 per cent to 36.9 per cent.

Net cash up £1m to £19m (110p a share) year-on-year.

Imminent relaunch of seven brands and new marketplace, unexpektedstore.com.

Aim-traded beauty brands business Brand Architekts (BAR: 163p) has delivered a resilient financial performance in the 12 months to 30 June 2021.

The directors have not only weathered the Covid-19 pandemic and well documented cost headwinds that have faced all retailers (supply chain and logistics), but successfully ramped up sales of flagship skin care brand Super Facialist, revitalised seven other core brands for relaunch in the current quarter and invested in a new marketplace, theunexpectedstore.com. The brand portfolio is now focused on 13 key brands (down from 21) with product lines halved.