Good portfolio advice can be hard to take

My 'from scratch' Isa has beaten cash but lags multi-asset benchmarks

Investing emotionally in themes has dragged on performance

Liquidity is usually mentioned in the context of how easy it is to get money out of a fund but in the case of my personal Isa portfolio, the liquidity issue is getting money into it. That’s because like any aspirational, young(ish) investor I don’t always have the spare cash to buy before opportunities get expensive.

One mistake I’ve made is being set on adding some investments and buying at too high a price once I’ve saved up. This has made me vulnerable to interest-rate risk and lessens the margin of safety should holdings face headwinds.