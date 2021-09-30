/
Good portfolio advice can be hard to take

Sometimes the way we invest is so personal that changing behaviour can be tough
September 30, 2021
  • My 'from scratch' Isa has beaten cash but lags multi-asset benchmarks
  • Investing emotionally in themes has dragged on performance 

Liquidity is usually mentioned in the context of how easy it is to get money out of a fund but in the case of my personal Isa portfolio, the liquidity issue is getting money into it. That’s because like any aspirational, young(ish) investor I don’t always have the spare cash to buy before opportunities get expensive.

One mistake I’ve made is being set on adding some investments and buying at too high a price once I’ve saved up. This has made me vulnerable to interest-rate risk and lessens the margin of safety should holdings face headwinds.

