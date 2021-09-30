/
Psychoanalysis for portfolio complexes

'On the couch' scrutiny can make you a better investor
September 30, 2021
  • Rules and asset allocation are a star to steer by
  • Too many investors start out trying to copy Warren Buffett

Subjecting investing personality traits to scrutiny can feel like a form of therapy. Picking through the behavioural ticks that affect decision-making is emotionally challenging, as I found when I asked an expert to study my portfolio and processes.

“Merely the fact you are exposing [your] decision-making to probing and testing puts you head and shoulders above the vast majority of investors out there.” Those were the reassuring words of Dr Greg B Davies, Head of Behavioural Finance at Oxford Risk.

