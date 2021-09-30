IWG bull case looks overbought

Office work is at an inflection point. The pandemic has accelerated the shift away from the clock-in, clock-out status quo and shown that plenty of office jobs can be done wherever there is a good Wi-Fi connection.

Tip style Income Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points “Unprecedented demand for hybrid working”

Capital-light model and franchise network

Bid attention Bear points Lossmaking

Jam tomorrow PE multiple

Huge lease liabilities

Cyclical

What comes next remains unclear. After three decades spearheading this change, serviced office space provider IWG (IWG) describes itself as the “leading enabler and beneficiary” of the pivot to hybrid working. Many see it as a Covid winner. But judging by its choppy recovery, we think investors have placed too much faith in the group’s business model and the perennial optimism of founder and chief executive Mark Dixon.