Luceco keeps the light on

Luceco produces and sells wiring accessories, LED lighting and portable power cables. Its largest business, wiring accessories, is number two in the UK market, selling about one in 10 of the UK's switches and sockets. For portable power cables, it is the market leader with a 40 per cent share. LED lighting is its newest product line having been established in 2013 and now has 5 per cent market share.
IC TIP: Buy at 330p
Tip style
Speculative
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Strong growth
- Margin improvement
- Product innovation
Bear points
- Cost increases
- Rising inventories and receivables