Buying into a property inflation hedge

97.8 per cent of rents demanded have been collected during Covid-19 pandemic.

87 per cent of portfolio leases inflation-linked.

Net asset value (NAV) per share up 2.3 per cent to 85.6p in 12 months to 30 June 2021.

European Public Real Estate Association earnings per share edges up to 5.55p.

Total dividend per share increases 3 per cent to 5.14p.

Investors are justifiably starting to worry about inflation as the impact of spikes in commodity prices is acerbated by supply chain issues, product shortages and tight labour markets. The UK consumer price index is expected to rise above 4 per cent in the coming months, a factor that employees facing a winter squeeze on their disposable income will undoubtedly use in their wage bargaining, especially in industries struggling to recruit staff.

With real interest rates negative and borrowing costs on the floor, then higher inflation not only erodes the real value of debt property owners have secured on their assets, but enables them to pass on inflationary rent increases to tenants, too. Returns can be turbo-charged if lease agreements are subject to inflation-linked reviews.