Bargain Shares: Exploiting valuation anomalies

NAV per share up 19 per cent to 92.6p since 1 January 2021

Net cash of £9.7m accounts for 19 per cent of £50.9m portfolio valuation following takeover of Proactis

Corporation Financière Européenne S.A raises shareholding in CIP from 18.2 to 29.1 per cent since 30 June 2021

CIP Merchant Capital (CIP:56p), a Guernsey-based closed investment company that takes a private-equity-style approach to investing, is starting to produce the stellar investment performance I was hoping for when I included the shares, at 57p, in my market-beating 2020 Bargain Shares portfolio.

Net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 14 per cent to 88.85p in the first half of 2021, or double the return on the FTSE All-Share index, and has since risen to 92.6p. Top performers include a £9.1m stake in CareTech (CTH:643p), a heavily asset-backed provider of social care services and favourite of mine, which is showing a 76 per cent paper gain. Shares in Milan-based digital marketing company Alkemy S.p.A. (It:ALK) have more than trebled in value since the start of the year, which means that CIP’s £6.5m shareholding is 60 per cent in profit.