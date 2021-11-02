Bargain shares: Fuelled for a rally to record highs

Average crude palm oil (CPO) price up 74 per cent to US$1,156 per metric tonne (mt) in the first nine months of 2021.

CPO price has surged 8 per cent since 30 September 2021.

Net cash more than doubles to US$192m (355p a share).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations (AEP:748p), a producer of crude palm oil (CPO) and rubber from 16 plantations spread across 74,131 hectares in Indonesia and Malaysia, has delivered a robust third-quarter trading update that fully supports the ongoing re-rating.

In the first nine months of this year, Anglo’s own production of fresh fruit bunches increased 13 per cent to 915,690 metric tonnes (mt), a reflection of better weather conditions and increased mature area. The group also benefited from higher bought in crops, up more than a third to 878,590 mt, the effect of which has been to drive up CPO production by 23 per cent to 364,040 mt.