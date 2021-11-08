Bargain shares: On the M&A beat

Global investment group Abrdn (ABDN:257p) is in talks to acquire the J.C. Flowers backed share trading service interactive investor (II) in a rumoured £1.5bn deal. Discussions are ongoing between the parties, although II also has the option of going down the IPO route.

Augmentum Fintech (AUGM:157p), the first publicly-listed fintech fund in the UK and a constituent, at 102p, of my 2019 Bargain Shares Portfolio, holds a 3.8 per cent stake in II that was last valued at £32.6m (18p a share), representing 14 per cent of the fund’s pro-forma net asset value (NAV) of £237m (131p) following a £55m equity raise in June. A £1.5bn takeover of II would represent a 75 per cent premium to Augmentum’s read through valuation of £858m. It looks justified.

II almost doubled underlying pre-tax profit to £45.5m on revenue of £133m in 2020, and has grown revenue by almost a fifth (11 per cent underlying growth) to £76m in the first half of 2021 when net new business flows of £3.8bn lifted assets under administration to £55bn from II’s 400,000 plus retail customers. Augmentum’s shares are a low-risk way of playing the M&A upside from II, while also offering investment potential from its other fintech holdings.