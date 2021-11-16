Six Genuine Growth shares

Tough 12 months for growth investors

But a strong six months

The wind is in the sails of genuine growth shares

Six shares that may have what it takes

As we enter the final furlong of 2021 with fingers crossed to wind things up with a Santa rally, it looks like growth stocks that are once again capturing many investors’ imaginations.

Undaunted by Covid or the spectre of rising inflation, UK growth stocks have substantially outperformed over the last six months. The MSCI UK Growth index has returned 10 per cent over that time compared with just under 6 per cent from the main MSCI UK index and a mere 3.4 per cent from the 'value' version of the index. So this year’s Genuine Growth screen is being run at a time when the wind seems to be in the sails of the strategy.