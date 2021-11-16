/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

Six Genuine Growth shares

Growth is in the ascendency once again and these six shares offer lots of it.
Six Genuine Growth shares
November 16, 2021
  • Tough 12 months for growth investors
  • But a strong six months
  • The wind is in the sails of genuine growth shares
  • Six shares that may have what it takes

As we enter the final furlong of 2021 with fingers crossed to wind things up with a Santa rally, it looks like growth stocks that are once again capturing many investors’ imaginations. 

Undaunted by Covid or the spectre of rising inflation, UK growth stocks have substantially outperformed over the last six months. The MSCI UK Growth index has returned 10 per cent over that time compared with just under 6 per cent from the main MSCI UK index and a mere 3.4 per cent from the 'value' version of the index. So this year’s Genuine Growth screen is being run at a time when the wind seems to be in the sails of the strategy.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data