Bargain shares: Primed for material uplifts

Half-year net asset value (NAV) per share up 9 per cent to 142.1p

£44.5m invested in 11 portfolio companies including £10.2m in US based crypto exchange Gemini

3.8 per cent stake in Interactive Investor in the books at only £36.6m

NAV of £267m includes £43.8m of free cash for investment

Augmentum Fintech (AUGM:162p), the first publicly-listed fintech fund in the UK, has delivered £25.8m of valuation gains in the latest half-year trading period, 90 per cent of which came from five of its top 10 investee companies.

Grover, the German technology rentals platform, raised €60m (£50m) in a Series B funding round in April, the result of which is that Augmentum’s 8.3 per cent stake is now worth £18.6m, up from £12.9m in March 2021, and has more than doubled in value since Augmentum first invested in September 2019.