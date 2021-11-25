Bet your Henry Boot(s)

H​​​​​​enry Boot (BOOT) operates at the racy end of the construction market. Most of its profits (a bit over half in most recent years) are generated from buying and selling land. What makes this racy is that the price of land is highly sensitive to the prevailing price of the buildings to be constructed on it, which in this case is mainly houses. However, countering the risk, Henry Boot is a conservatively run company with a strong track record. There’s also plenty of tangible value bound up in investment properties and a £209m strategic land bank. Barring an explosion (or implosion) in land values or planning regime activity, the company’s market price has a good anchor in the value of these core assets underpinned by the UK’s ongoing housing shortage.