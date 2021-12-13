Can I pass my pension pot down free of tax?

I am 63 years old and I have a couple of defined-benefit pensions and a defined-contribution one. My question is that if I start drawing pension from my defined-benefit pension schemes and leave my defined-contribution pension intact; could the defined-contribution pot be passed on to my nominees free of any tax and will it be outside the scope of inheritance tax (IHT) if I die before the age of 75 years under current legislation? Could I take the tax-free amount from my defined-contribution scheme and then leave it intact; can the pension pot still be passed on to my nominees free of any tax and outside the scope of IHT if I die before the age of 75? KT

Defined-contribution pension pots left on death do not form part of the taxable estate, except in very limited circumstances. Any pension pots left on death, regardless of age, are not subject to IHT, or other tax, providing they are distributed within two years of the date of death. The same applies to most lump sum payments on death from occupational pension schemes and death-in-service lump sums.

The exception to this is if death occurs within two years of having transferred a pension benefit to a new scheme, when HMRC may determine that the transfer was arranged to reduce the taxable estate. The application of this rule is rare. In most cases, DC private pensions which include drawdown plans, personal pensions, stakeholder pensions and self-invested personal pensions (Sipps) are not subject to inheritance tax.