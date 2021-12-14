Investment trust portfolio: Elephants still don’t gallop

Although we still have a couple of weeks of the year to go, it appears smaller companies have once again outperformed their larger brethren – albeit at perhaps a more modest pace than last year. There exists an inherent long-term reasoning as to why this is the case but, shorter term, there are also other reasons to be positive about the outlook – particularly as we enter the New Year. So while the debate about the nature of the economic recovery and investment styles remains relevant, the small cap sector in general should continue to outperform.

The inherent logic

Although there have been periods of underperformance, an overweight position in smaller companies has proved to be one of the more reliable investment strategies in generating higher returns relative to the wider market. It is no accident the nine (soon to be 10) real investment trust portfolios managed on the website www.johnbaronportfolios.co.uk in real time, including the two covered in this column, have long benefited from being overweight the sector.