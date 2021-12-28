Will my ex-wife's Sipp be counted by the local authority?

My ex-wife, for whom I have power of attorney for financial affairs, has a dementia condition, but is otherwise in good health. She has a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) valued at over £100,000. Her named beneficiaries are our two children (now both over 50) and the Sipp is to be divided between them on an equal basis. She currently lives at home with help from the family, but it may be necessary to find more suitable, sheltered accommodation which will of course be very expensive and the likelihood is that her home would have to be sold to pay for such care.

Would her Sipp be taken into consideration by the local authority if all of the other funds/capital have been exhausted even if it has remained intact, ie uncrystallised? If she takes the 25 per cent tax-free portion and gives it to our children now would that alter the status of her remaining funds in the Sipp, ie would they automatically be taken into consideration now whereas before crystallisation they might not have been? Without consideration of her condition, do you think it would be better for the beneficiaries to wait until after death (she's over 75) and for distribution of suitable amounts post-death from her Sipp provider?

TF