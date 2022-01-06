/
Back Illumina's healthy prospects

Its machines have reduced the cost of sequencing a genome by a factor of 1,000
January 6, 2022

Covid-19 has brought genome sequencing into the mainstream this year. When the virus first emerged in Wuhan at the end of 2019, scientists needed a way to quickly identify its genetic code. Samples from the first patients in Wuhan were sent to Zhang Yongzhen at Fudan University in Shanghai where there was an Illumina (US:ILMN) NovaSeq, a machine that can produce a cell’s genetic code in a matter of hours.

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Recurring revenues
  • Growing addressable market
  • High R&D
  • Dominant player in the market
Bear points
  • Expensive
  • Important takeover being investigated by regulators 

By 10 January 2020, the Covid-19 genome had been sequenced and the code was published online for the world to see. With this public information, scientists at Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company Moderna  (MRNA) began work on their pioneering mRNA vaccine. It was developed within 25 days and now more than 70 countries use Illumina platforms for Covid variant tracking.

  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
