Private Investor's Diary: Preparing for tougher times

After a strong December performance capped off a mixed 2021, the outlook for 2022 is distinctly murky but large caps are leading the way, for now.

Performance

An excellent end to the year, with the JIC Portfolio up 3.9 per cent in December compared with 4.7 per cent for the FTSE All-Share (TR) index and 1.7 per cent for the FTSE All-World (GBP, TR) Index. It wasn't a vintage year. The JIC Portfolio returned 10.4 per cent. There were two worse years in its 10-year life. The years 2016 and 2018 were both down years (-4.1 per cent and -11.9 per cent, respectively). At least last year was positive and in double figures. Individual years are important but only part of the bigger picture. It's the long term that is critical to building wealth. Since its inception in January 2012, the JIC Portfolio is up 352.0 per cent, giving an annualised return of 16.3 per cent, comparing favourably with the 110.7 per cent from the FTSE All-Share (7.7 per cent annualised). It was also ahead of the more difficult-to-beat FTSE All-World Index, which gained 270.6 per cent (14.0 per cent annualised).