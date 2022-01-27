Can my Sipp cross international borders?

I have a substantial self-invested personal pension (Sipp) which I intend to leave to the family on my death. If the recipients are UK residents, the tax position is clear. However our daughter and her two children live in New Zealand and are resident there. She retains a UK bank account and a property here, which is let. The net rental income is submitted to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) every year. The Sipp is held on a major platform, which has informed me recently that it is company policy to offer a lump sum payment to overseas residents but not a drawdown facility.

It was also unclear as to the UK tax position for non-residents. I subsequently contacted HMRC, which was equally vague and non-committal.

I am trying to ensure that those in receipt of the Sipp suffer the least amount of tax and also know the correct steps to take to expedite the transfer of funds. Your guidance on the above and any steps overseas residents would have to take would be much appreciated.

JW