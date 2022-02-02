High-risk potential turnaround in Gulf Marine Services

It’s not often these days that the FTSE 100 outperforms the US market. But outperformed it has – powering within 5 per cent of its all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 suffered in January and are well off their highs and recently traded below key support levels. But this week both the US indices reclaimed their spots above their 200-day exponential moving averages, so bulls can breathe a sigh of relief. For now. It’s long been said that the US is overvalued and UK stocks are undervalued. But is that such a bad thing?

New research from Schroders shows that despite the market’s infatuation with US stocks you’re statistically more likely to find a 10-bagger stock (a phrase coined by Peter Lynch – legendary fund manager who ran the Magellan Fund at Fidelity) in the UK.

10-baggers are the private investor's dream. But they are not so impossible to find. I’ve bought and sold many stocks that, if I’d held onto them, would have gone on to be 10-baggers at least. This is the hard part: holding onto them. Everyone likes the idea of a 10-bagger; the reality is that to earn yourself a spot in the 10-bagger club you often have to hold on through stomach-churning volatility. Remember, when a share price rises several times over, the stock takes up an increasingly large proportion of your portfolio. If that stock makes up the majority of your account, then your account’s performance is held to ransom by just one company. Finding 10-baggers is easy. Holding on until they become 10-baggers is the hard part.