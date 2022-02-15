/
Four Cornerstone Growth stocks

Though our UK version of Jim O’Shaughnessy’s growth screen still struggles to find stocks, its decade-long performance has been strong
February 15, 2022

When did the current rotation away from growth stocks begin? Our Cornerstone Growth screen – the second of two stock-picking strategies inspired by Jim O’Shaughnessy and his influential book What Works on Wall Street – pegs it at the start of September 2021.

Our UK version of the screen was at that point halfway through its tenth year; as of that date its eight picks had delivered a combined total return of 33 per cent, more than triple the FTSE All-Share. By the end of January, returns had dropped below the benchmark and into single-digit territory. It closed out the year* having returned 14.3 per cent, shy of the 15.2 per cent from the index.

NameTIDMTotal Return (8 Mar 2021 - 9 Feb 2022)
MacfarlaneMACF25.8%
Morgan SindallMGNS26.5%
GraftonGFTU12.4%
discoverIEDSCV32.1%
DevroDVO23.8%
St. James's PlaceSTJ31.2%
TP ICAPTCAP-46.5%
Clipper LogisticsCLG35.2%
RHI MagnesitaRHIM-11.8%
FTSE All Share-15.2%
O'Shaughnessy Growth-14.3%
Source: Thomson Datastream  
