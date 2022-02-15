Four Cornerstone Growth stocks

When did the current rotation away from growth stocks begin? Our Cornerstone Growth screen – the second of two stock-picking strategies inspired by Jim O’Shaughnessy and his influential book What Works on Wall Street – pegs it at the start of September 2021.
Our UK version of the screen was at that point halfway through its tenth year; as of that date its eight picks had delivered a combined total return of 33 per cent, more than triple the FTSE All-Share. By the end of January, returns had dropped below the benchmark and into single-digit territory. It closed out the year* having returned 14.3 per cent, shy of the 15.2 per cent from the index.
|Name
|TIDM
|Total Return (8 Mar 2021 - 9 Feb 2022)
|Macfarlane
|MACF
|25.8%
|Morgan Sindall
|MGNS
|26.5%
|Grafton
|GFTU
|12.4%
|discoverIE
|DSCV
|32.1%
|Devro
|DVO
|23.8%
|St. James's Place
|STJ
|31.2%
|TP ICAP
|TCAP
|-46.5%
|Clipper Logistics
|CLG
|35.2%
|RHI Magnesita
|RHIM
|-11.8%
|FTSE All Share
|-
|15.2%
|O'Shaughnessy Growth
|-
|14.3%
|Source: Thomson Datastream