Four Cornerstone Growth stocks

When did the current rotation away from growth stocks begin? Our Cornerstone Growth screen – the second of two stock-picking strategies inspired by Jim O’Shaughnessy and his influential book What Works on Wall Street – pegs it at the start of September 2021.

Our UK version of the screen was at that point halfway through its tenth year; as of that date its eight picks had delivered a combined total return of 33 per cent, more than triple the FTSE All-Share. By the end of January, returns had dropped below the benchmark and into single-digit territory. It closed out the year* having returned 14.3 per cent, shy of the 15.2 per cent from the index.