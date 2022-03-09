A smart data centre play

Year-end forward order book hits a record £534mn, up 17 per cent year on year

£6.5mn operating profit on revenue of £189mn in second half on margin of 3.3 per cent

£100mn record revenue run rate in fourth quarter of 2021

Group on track to deliver £410mn of revenue in 2022, rising to £500mn in 2023

Data centres to contribute a third of 2022 forecast revenue of £410mn

Buoyed by a record order book, and a tender bid pipeline worth £1bn, building services contractor TClarke (CTO:140p) is on course to hit its £500mn revenue target for 2023, up from £327mn in 2021.

Key to achieving the ramp up of revenue will be securing larger projects outside of London, data centres, UK healthcare projects, and developing innovative smart building solutions which bring recurring revenue streams.