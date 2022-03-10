Taking a cautious stance

Annual pre-tax profit rises 11 per cent to record £7.7mn

EPS hits all-time high of 13.9p

Total dividend per share of 13.5p for 2021 excludes special pay-out of 8.5p

Well placed to benefit from interest rate upcycle on cash under administration

Jarvis Securities (JIM:243p), a financial services outsourcer and retail client stockbroker, has reported another set to record results but it has been a year of two halves.

That’s because market uncertainty since the autumn has subdued trading volumes of the 100,000-plus retail clients who use Jarvis’s ShareDeal-Active and X-O low-cost online share trading services. Volumes are still above the historical long-term average given the growth in the underlying client base, but they are not as high as in the first half when the group reported pre-tax profit of £4.6mn. In the second half of 2021, pre-tax profit of £3.1mn was impacted by the less favourable equity market conditions.