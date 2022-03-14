Funded for accelerated growth

Sales pipeline soars more than 400 per cent in 12 months to 31 January 2022

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) surges 43 per cent to £8.2mn

Valuable contract awards in Australasia and North America

Net cash of £24.2mn post £21mn placing, at 46p

Cambridge-based technology group Checkit’s (CKT:40p) transition to a Software-as-a-Service (Saas) business is accelerating across its key industry verticals: healthcare, retail, facilities management, restaurants and hospitality. The group is expanding its geographic footprint, too.

The Checkit workflow management software platform offers organisations data-driven remote monitoring and automated systems surveillance to manage their teams of deskless workers. By digitising the scheduling and reporting of workflows, it can automate manual processes, boost staff efficiency and deliver greater management insight. The inflationary environment and energy crisis places even greater importance for companies to make operational savings and improve the productivity of workers.