How to give money to charity tax effectively

When donating to charity, claim Gift Aid to give an extra 25p for each pound of your donation

If you are a higher or additional rate taxpayer you can claim back the additional tax for yourself

Charity donations can restore your personal allowance for income tax and entitlement to Child Benefit

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted an extensive relief effort from charities across the world. According to a poll by YouGov conducted on 11 March, 28 per cent of Brits had donated money to humanitarian efforts aiding Ukraine and further 34 per cent planned to. And these proportions are higher among those over the age of 50.

But when making charitable donations, it’s important to do it from the best tax position possible as it can make a big difference to the value of your contributions and personal income.