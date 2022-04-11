Bargain Shares: Small-cap recovery plays

Normalised cash revenue rises sequentially from £2.9mn in first quarter to £4.7mn in final quarter of financial year

Total cash revenue of £18.4mn includes £3.6mn of cash gains from equity sales

£13.3mn of new investments made in latest quarter

Duke Royalty (DUKE:42p), an Aim-traded company that makes its money by providing capital to companies in exchange for rights to a small percentage of their future revenues, has delivered a record quarter of cash generation.

Normalised cash revenue surged a fifth to £4.7mn on the group’s £160mn portfolio of 15 royalty companies and the board forecast a further increase to £5mn in the current quarter, too. Duke has made £13.3mn of royalty investments in the past three months, including £4.1mn in Intec, a business that provides small- and medium-sized enterprises with IT infrastructure support (data storage, cloud-based services) and £6.2mn in Creo, a Canadian ‘buy and build’ group focused on engineering, procurement and construction services.