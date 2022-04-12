Geared for growth

A key indicator of a company’s ability to create shareholder value is how its return on investment (ROI) compares with its cost of capital. The trick is to identify companies that are growing organically, and cover the blended cost of debt and equity to deliver an excess return.

A good example is Northbridge Industrial Services (NBI:176p). Having sold off its non-core Tasman tools drilling operations, the group is focused on Burton upon Trent-based Crestchic, a fast-growing business that manufactures, sells and rents load banks and transformers to domestic and international customers for the commissioning, testing and maintenance of independent, off-grid power sources.

The accelerating transition from fossil-based energy sources towards cleaner renewable energy (12 per cent of sales) is leading to a proliferation of smaller energy generators whose sites require commissioning and connection into distribution networks. This is driving higher demand for testing both the primary and backup generators to ensure the resilience of supply. Northbridge is a major beneficiary.